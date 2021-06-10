Eric Prydz is teasing new music, yet another sure sign he’s taking over in 2021.

The producer recently shared a 45-second snippet of an upbeat, soulful cut he’s currently working on — “All Night” by his alias Tonja Holma fka “Baby All Night” by Pryda. The caption reads, “Getting things done… #2021” as he previews a potential follow up to his long-awaited 2020 single “NOPUS.”

This year, Prydz signed on with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) with the intention of bringing his iconic and in-demand HOLOSPHERE show to the US. He also announced four shows over two weekends hitting New York City in 2021. Even so, it seems there’s much more to come.

It’s obvious Prydz is putting in the work required, on and off the stage. “All Night” is already getting rave reviews from fans everywhere and audio/video footage has surfaced of Prdyz playing out the ID live, dating back to when he closed out with the production at Hi Ibiza in 2018.

Listen here and check out the thread below for more info and footage!