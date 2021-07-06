Don Diablo isn’t done with the main stage, but he is turning his attention to another stage, one with perhaps a bit more direction. Claiming the director of music role, Don Diablo will have an integral role in the new theater production ‘Forever Young,’ an interactive and high-tech theatre experience making its debut in 2022.

According to a press release, “the audience will experience the intense love story of superstar Liam Nova and his talented childhood sweetheart Julia, as they grapple with the darker side of fame and the impact of social media.” The theme of mental health will play a huge part in the storytelling as Nova becomes increasingly isolated not only from others but also from himself.

“The story of Forever Young is very close to my heart,” says Don. “As an artist I’ve had years of experience with the lighter and darker sides of the modern age. We now live in a time where everything seems possible, but these endless possibilities also come with the price of constant pressure. The digital revolution offers plenty of opportunities, but also an equal amount of challenges. Mental health is an important theme and something we all need to continue to work on. Together. Forever Young is a next-generation love story presented in a one-of-its-kind futuristic theatre show. Our aim is not only to appeal to the audience’s mind but also to hit them in that special place in their heart.”

In November, Fourmation Entertainment will stage the first previews of this spectacular theatre production at a secret location in Amsterdam. People can register for the exclusive presale on the website www. foreveryoungtheshow.com. Only a limited number of tickets will be available – the general public will be able to see Forever Young in 2022.

Photo via Rukes.com