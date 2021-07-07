Today, July 7, SLANDER has officially announced details for their hotly anticipated melodic bass festival Starbase. The outer space-themed two-day event will take place Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 at The Woodlands Nature Preserve located just outside Charleston, SC. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, July 8 at 2pm EST at starbasefest.com.

Curated by SLANDER, Starbase will feature many of today’s most in-demand acts in electronic music including Alison Wonderland, San Holo, Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Svdden Death, Big Gigantic, Said The Sky, and more. Over two October days, fans will get to check out some of their favorite acts as well as the debut of the incredibly hyped SLANDER B2B with Said The Sky that was originally planned for EDC Las Vegas in 2020. With the help of Collectiv Presents, Starbase – set in a private nature reserve — will feature SLANDER-designed stages and art installations for an out of this world experience with two stages, and some of the best DJs on Earth, as well as label acts from Heaven Sent and Gud Vibrations.

“Starbase was an idea we had a few years back of creating a place where all our artist friends could come together, hang out, and play music for like-minded people. A place where everyone is accepted and loved. A place where you can open your heart, let go of all problems, and rage harder than you ever have before. A place where emotion meets power. We are so grateful this idea is now reality, and we can’t wait to feel the love that will be generated at Starbase. This is our biggest endeavor yet and our end goal with Starbase is to bring more light into this world. Superhumans, welcome home!” — SLANDER

Ticket holders for Starbase will get to take in the extra-terrestrial musical experience at The Woodlands Nature Reserve, a vast 6,000 acre nature reserve including 11 lakes, and an abundance of natural beauty and wildlife. Situated just 30 minutes outside of Charleston, the privately owned property is one of the largest privately protected reserves in the area. The Woodlands Nature Reserve is passionate about making the natural beauty and immersive outdoor experiences unique for its visitors in a way that honors the property by enriching both the land and those who experience it.