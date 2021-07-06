Deadmau5 and Lights first teamed up on “Drama Free,” dropping on mau5ville: Level 2 all the way back in 2018. Though it was only 3 years ago, given the events of the past 16 months or so, it seems like an eternity.

Worry not, however, because the dynamic duo are returning with a brand new collaboration, “When The Summer Dies,” out next week, July 16. The mau5trap don posted an agonizingly short snippet of the track on social media; Lights vocals aren’t anywhere to be found (yet) but the beat definitely seems more catered to the dancefloor than their previous team up.

Check out the preview below and follow the link to pre-save!

Photo via Rukes.com