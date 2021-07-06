Escape Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween dance music festival, returns to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA this year on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 with a genre-spanning lineup that should have fans of any genre excited.

The 10th annual Escape festival will immerse attendees in a nightmarish world of horror set to the soundtrack of performances from DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Tchami, Adam Beyer, and more. Notable names like Loud Luxury, Gryffin, KSHMR, Jauz, and Zomboy will take the stage to create the soundtrack of monstrous beats for the two-day festival, joined by heavyweights like ARMNHMR, Benny Benassi, Ganja White Night, Anna Lunoe, Green Velvet, Loco Dice b2b Nicole Moudaber, Vintage Culture and many more. For the first time ever at Escape Halloween, Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode will welcome Cirez D, Ben Klock, Ida Engberg, and Layton Giordani to the curated stage. Hip-hop trendsetter Playboi Carti will also join the lineup.

The 10th annual Halloween-themed festival will showcase the return of Insomniac’s largest megastructure stage design in history, The Grimm, complete with a moving skeleton figure towering over 150 feet high that has fallen under the devilish spell of the inhabitants of Voodoo Village. The Red Ringmaster will welcome Headliners with his chilling grin into The Psycho Circus, while the Sanitarium and its unsound experiments deep within the institution play host to Basscon and Bassrush. Barricaded from the rest of society in a dystopian territory of minimalism and immersiveness, the Sewer District will host the curated sounds of Factory 93.

Tickets are on sale beginning this Friday, July 9 at 12 p.m. PT at www.escapehalloween.com. Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP festival passes will be available starting this Friday, July 9 at 12 p.m. PT. For one day only, all tickets can be purchased on layaway with a deposit of just $9.99.

Photo via Alex Estrada for Insomniac Events