On an island just north of Norway, there exists a doomsday vault containing more than 930,000 varieties of food crops in the event of a global catastrophe. Now, on that same island, there will exist a vault containing the world’s best music.

The vault is being created by Elire Management Group, in collaboration with International Music Council, and would store “master-quality digital copies” buried deep underground to withstand whatever might happen in the future, ensuring the longevity of some of the world’s greatest musicians for generations and generations to come.

Speaking to Billboard about the project, the managing director of The Global Music Vault, Luke Jenkinson, said: “We want to preserve the music that has shaped us as human beings and shaped our nations.”

Jenkinson continued, “we don’t want to just protect a certain genre and certain era. We want the nations and regions of the world to curate what music gets deposited.”

The music will be able to be accessed via “high-density QR codes” that will last for 1,000 years.

Writes Mixmag, “The company has hopes to finish building the vault by 2022. The first deposit will focus on the early recordings of music from Indigenous people, later followed by more modern recordings.”

via Mixmag