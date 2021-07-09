Though platforms like SoundCloud, Audius, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others exist, it’s not unreasonable to say that Spotify dominates dance music on streaming platforms (unlike, say, 6 years ago when SoundCloud was king). Playlists like mint, Dance Rising, Hype, Bass Arcade, and more constantly feature the newest and best electronic music, but with 2020 being such a tumultuous year for everyone, how will 2021 fare?

For the Record spoke to the dance global curation group (GCG), a team of editors who, as the name suggests, curate Spotify’s playlists, about the trends they’re seeing and some of their predictions for the genre this year.

Like a lot of other industries whose productions were upended during the pandemic, the dance GCG team predicts that there’s going to be a definite rise in dance music this year. “As listeners head back to the clubs and producers are able to tour again, expect even more noise.”

Likewise, there’s going to be a rise in underground and bedroom producers. As we head out of the pandemic, people’s tastes have changed — without live shows to go to, though people’s favorite artists might have continued to play live streams, there was an intense demand to find artists who lived in the “elsewhere” and put out creative and long-lasting music.

Slap house, covers of classic songs from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, or even more recent, are also becoming more popular, despite some intense disapproval from select groups. Think Kygo’s cover of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” with Tina Turner, Purity Ring’s “Better Off Alone” from Alice Deejay, or Don Diablo covering “Mr. Brightside” from The Killers.

The line between pop and dance is also becoming ever smaller. Skrillex, Zedd, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and more are just some of the big names in dance music who are helping to blur the line, teaming up with pop artists or putting out pop hits themselves. Of course, as we previously mentioned, the rise in the underground is happening simultaneously, so don’t worry about your favorite genre disappearing any time soon.

You can read the full report from Spotify here.