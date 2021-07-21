The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs 2021 poll is now open for voting!

In addition, DJ Mag announces the return of the Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival, a ten-week online showcase of some of the world’s best DJ talent. The series launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic and will continue to reach millions of viewers around the globe this year.

Every Saturday and Sunday starting July 24th through September 19th, the virtual festival will be simultaneously broadcast across DJ Mag’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels. Top 100 DJs will be celebrated on Saturday, and Alternative Top 100 DJs on Sunday.

This year, DJ Mag is partnering once again with Unicef, this time with emphasis on the organization’s Vaccinaid program. DJ Mag asks, “DJs, artists and fans to play their part in supporting Unicef’s mission to deliver two billion vaccines, as well as millions of treatments around the world this year.”

Last year, David Guetta reclaimed his #1 spot for the first time since 2011. There was significant movement in the top 10 and more women were represented on this list than ever before — with 12 total entries including the highest climbing DJ, Charlotte de Witte. Plus, tons of new entires and more.

Cast your vote at vote.djmag.com.