Swedish House Mafia took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to throw down a medley of their recent releases, “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” featuring special guests Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.

Last week, the group consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso dropped two brand new productions after a 9-year gap in music. Their 2012 album Until Now smashed expectations, unleashing massive hits including “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Save The World” and more.

The 4-minute performance, which features each artist mixing in within one of three iconic dots, leaves us wanting more. With Swedish House Mafia back in full force, we’re hoping for a full album and tour to follow up this striking TV debut.

Watch below and keep updated with Swedish House Mafia here.

Swedish House Mafia – Lifetime / It Gets Better Medley

Photo via Rukes.com