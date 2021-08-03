HARD Summer was the hot spot for new music over the weekend and ideal testing grounds for ripe IDs.

This one from Dillon Francis and Eptic went off as one of many highlights, as the two debuted a brand new trap banger to a hyped up crowd. The two previously teamed up on “Let It Go” in 2019, but this time they’ve absolutely snapped.

Eptic confirms via the post below, “ME AND DILLON PREMIERED OUR NEW SONG AT HARD AAAAH”

In addition, Dillon threw down another unreleased festival treat with TV Noise, which served as the perfect opener. From the same minds that brought us “EDM O’CLOCK,” “Bawdy,” “3 Drops Who Cares,” and “Booty Bust” comes another massive collaboration.

Watch both IDs play out below!

ME AND DILLON PREMIERED OUR NEW SONG AT HARD AAAAH ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Rv89iuYvkt — EPTIC (@Eptic) August 2, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com