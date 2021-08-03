Excision is taking the festival vibes to the beach next May with three days and three nights of bass in Cancun.

Paradise Blue is the new destination festival from Excision, featuring tons of incredible bass artists including 12th Planet, Bear Grillz, Must Die!, PhaseOne, Sullivan King, Ray Volpe, Zomboy, Whales, Svdden Death, and three sets from the leader himself.

Go to Paradise Blue for more info!

Headbangers, are you ready for the ultimate resort getaway? We’re talkin all food & drinks included for 3 days and nights of headbanging to heavy bass with all your friends together on the beach in sunny, beautiful Cancun! https://t.co/7FVPIvazFQ pic.twitter.com/LW5ijusyE3 — Excision (@Excision) August 3, 2021

QUICK GLIMPSE AT THE MOSH PITS pic.twitter.com/pdMefQN6yF — Sully // LET’S GET FKN LOUD (@SullivanKing) August 3, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com