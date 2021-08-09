Tomorrowland just celebrated its second year of virtual magnificence with Around the World.

The online festival boasted immaculate sights and sounds, featuring some of the best DJ/producers from across the globe — Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture and many more.

With 35 hours of music, 955 different tracks and 119 unreleased IDs, the two-day digital music festival themed The Amicorum Spectaculum provided dance music enthusiasts with the ideal summer soundtrack. Visually, Around the World took hold as one of the most innovative, cutting-edge digital events yet.

Best of all, People of Tomorrow were united through the music once again.

Play back the magic with Tomorrowland’s official Around the World aftermovie!

Tomorrowland – Around the World 2021 | Official Aftermovie