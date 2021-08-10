Virtual Riot is gearing up to release a new album — SIMULATION — marking the producer’s first body of work in four years.

In 2017, Virtual Riot unleashed The Classics, which followed up his 2013 debut album There Goes Your Money. He has consistently released innovate, heavy-hitting productions that span various styles of dance music, with dubstep being his specialty.

Virtual Riot shares: “I am proud to announce my new Album SIMULATION will be coming out September 10th!!! Tons of new stuff, heavy shit, melodic tunes.”

He just took over Disciple‘s Instagram to talk all things SIMULATION and offer some previews. Watch here.

See the announcement and album art for SIMULATION below — and pre-save before the album drops on September 10th!

I am proud to announce my new Album SIMULATION will be coming out September 10th!!! Tons of new stuff, heavy shit, melodic tunes…I can’t wait for you all to hear this 🙂 presave here:https://t.co/mxRORw3tvd pic.twitter.com/uYgWdLvqmV — Vir✝️ual Rio✝️ (@Virtual_Riot) August 9, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com