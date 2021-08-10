Feed Me’s discography is vast, from his 2011 breakout Feed Me’s Big Adventure to his latest album, High Street Creeps, released in 2019. Between five albums, five EPs, and dozens of singles in between, Feed Me has become a singular figure in the electronic music scene and he’s looking to do something big this coming Friday.

Feed Me, the self-titled album, is due out Friday, August 13. And after five albums, a self-titled definitely carries some weight to it. Reemerging for his first release of the year, he returned last week with the lead single off the album. The single, “Reckless,” features frequent collaborator, South African singer-songwriter Tasha Baxter on vocals. The two have paired up on some of his best songs to date, including “Cloudburn,” “Strange Behavior,” and “Ebb & Flow.”

“Reckless” presents a bit differently from Feed Me’s typical sound as it takes listeners through a captivating journey from beginning to end, a futuristic synth-pop masterpiece, rife with colorful and textured synths. Tasha Baxter’s spacious and emotive vocals drive the track into an engaging and novel soundscape. Paired with Feed Me’s masterful production, listeners are primed to be taken to a euphoric world, full of beautiful instrumentation. The cinematic masterpiece serves as an introduction to what Feed Me has to offer in his upcoming LP.

Check it out below and come back in three days to listen to the full project!