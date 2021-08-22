Tetris Beat just dropped, featuring an eclectic mix of music — including an exclusive single from Alison Wonderland called “summersalts.”

The world renowned puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, as the newly released app fuses signature Tetris gameplay with interactive tracks and rhythmic elements, designed to join worlds of music and gaming.

Tetris Beat features a diverse range of musicians including Alison Wonderland, GARZA (from Thievery Corporation), Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE, Dru Flecha and many more. The soundtrack spans dance, hip hop, and pop genres, with more music introduced each month.

AW shares of the achievement:

Tetris legit has always been one of my fav games ever & the fact I got to fucking make music for them still doesn’t seem real… I wanna go back to my kid self and be like… bitch.. we made it

Tetris Beat is out now via Apple Arcade! Get started here!

Tetris Beat Out Now

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events