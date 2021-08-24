Echostage has been voted the world’s No. 1 club via DJ Mag‘s Top 100 Clubs poll for 2021.

It’s been a trying year for clubs and venues everywhere, but prior to the pandemic Echostage hosted a number of leading acts in dance music including REZZ, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Black Coffee and Claude VonStroke. Coming up, the venue is set to host Cash Cash, Kayzo & ATLiens, Camelphat and more.

Located in Washington D.C., the venue exhibits cutting-edge production and top-tier talent with outstanding audio/visual experiences for its audience, which Echostage refers to as #EchoFam.

DJ Mag shares the specs and accommodations:

Taking up over 30,000 square feet, Echostage has all the trappings you’d expect of a No.1 venue. The soundsystem is a d&b audiotechnik V-Series with D80 amplifiers, pumping out 48,000 watts of superior sound, while the senses are further stimulated by dazzling lasers, confetti cannons and cryo-jets. The capacious, warehouse-inspired space is flanked by 60-foot bars, while a VIP mezzanine perches above the dancefloor, kitted out with a plethora of bottle-service tables.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Green Valley, Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Bootshaus, Berghain, Printworks London, Papaya Club, The Warehouse Project and Exchange LA.

See the full Top 100 Clubs for 2021 results here.

Support nightclubs and music venues here.

#1 In The WORLD 🌎 #EchoFam we are so proud to announce that we have been voted @DJmag's #1 venue In the WORLD! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1zvrZdvyiD — Echostage (@echostage) August 24, 2021

Photo courtesy of Echostage / GLOW