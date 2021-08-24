What do you get when you combine Will Smith, The Chainsmokers, NASCAR, and Amazon? Apparently, a new romantic comedy.

Smith will produce the film, called Clean Air, created by Amazon Studios with The Chainsmokers and manager Adam Alpert executive producing via their studio Kick The Habit Productions.

According to the exclusive from Deadline, “The film follows Lyla, an ambitious sports agent who loses her superstar client before the start of NASCAR’s season and decides to take a chance on a rebellious female dirt track racer, seventeen-year-old Piper Kyte. With her career on the line, Lyla’s challenge—getting Piper NASCAR-ready—is only won if she can also reform Piper’s reclusive father, Matthew Kyte, a former NASCAR champion who infamously walked away from the sport and hasn’t been seen in four years.”

The plot sounds just a tad bit like Disney’s 2001 film, Motocrossed, but only enough to infer inspiration.

There are plenty of other productions in the works from The Chainsmokers’ Kick The Habit Productions, including the feature Paris for TriStar Pictures based on The Chainsmokers’ hit song, Every Nite Is Emo Nite based on the popular concert series Emo Nite and audio-only music competition series Breakthrough for Audible.

No release date has been given for Clean Air, but we’ll be on the lookout.

Photo via Rukes.com