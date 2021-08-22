Shambhala Music Festival has revealed dates for its 23rd annual event, taking place over July 22 – 25, 2022 in Salmo, British Columbia.

According to a post shared via social media, “All 2021 tickets & Shambhalodging packages will be automatically transferred to 2022. If you would like your order to be valid for 2022, then no action is required on your end.”

However, if you’d like to transfer tickets to a future year, either 2023 or 2024, that’s also possible. An email will be sent out in coming months with a transfer form and further details.

When Shambhala was forced to cancel in 2021, it was already 70% sold out — which means remaining tickets will move quickly. Tickets will go on sale later in 2021, so stay updated here.

See the artwork below created by BC Illustrator Julia Iredale.

Shambhala Music Festival 2022

