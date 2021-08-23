Just last week, Flux Pavilion revealed he was working on an ambient album plus two additional albums, months after releasing his newest album, .wav. Now, it seems we know at least one of the songs coming on one of the albums, and it’s with comedian/actor/musician Hannibal Buress.

Probably most well known for his role on The Eric Andre Show, Buress is a wealth of talent and it’s no surprise he’s made his way to Flux Pavilion, who, by all metrics, has always been ahead of the curve when snagging guest artists on his tracks. Hell, he’s still one of only two EDM artists (the other being Rudimental) to get a Childish Gambino feature, and he did it in 2013 before the rapper/actor released his seminal Because the Internet album.

So far, all we know about the new collab is that it “exists in the universe.” As for the release date of this track or anything from the other album, apart from the ambient album Overworlds dropping in 2022/2023, we’ll have to just wait and see.