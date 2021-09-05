About two months ago, Your EDM reported that Steve Aoki had teamed up with Bulgari to design a watch “made for raves.” At that time, the $3,000 price tag definitely took us by surprise. But, now DJ Snake has teamed up with Hublot for his own watch design — and while it’s not made for raves, per se, the nearly $30,000 price tag is still something to balk at.

According to Wrist Enthusiast, the watch case is an iridescent polished titanium with enough personality that you might actually mistake this watch for DJ Snake himself — it helps that his name is smack dab on the face of the watch, too.

“To be able to wear – and also offer my fans – a watch which reflects my personality is something that has been very important to me since the start of my partnership with Hublot,” DJ Snake said of the partnership. “I am delighted to have been able to combine my inspiration with the expertise of the fantastic watchmakers and technicians at this Swiss brand.”

Only 100 watches will be made, making it a true exclusive. But with a price of $26,200, it’s hard to say how quickly they’ll fly off the shelves regardless.

You can read more about the watch on Hublot’s website here.