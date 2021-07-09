Steve Aoki is undoubtedly one of the busiest people in dance music. Before COVID, he was racking up 200+ shows a year, runs a label, has a charity, hell he even opened up his own pizza joint. His entrepreneurial spirit never seems to be quenched, and now he’s helped design a new watch “made for raves” in collaboration with Bulgari.

As Bloomberg points out in their interview with Aoki, Bulgari and EDM don’t necessarily belong in the same sentence, and certainly not at $3,050. That being said, there will always be people who appreciate the finer things in life, and who also love to get sweaty at shows. The signature feature of the watch, says Bloomberg, is a Superluminova dial that lights up, “perfect for waving around at your next festival in lieu of a glow stick.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Aoki said, “Bulgari is art. With certain brands, they get to the point of a legacy where they just never depreciate. I’m a collector; I collect physical art and I’m a NFT guy. Bulgari just has that premium. It goes up in value and it has a history and culture. And it takes a lot of time, and being masters of your work, to get there. They’re just so high caliber, it’s such an honor to be able to work with them at this level.”

You can visit bulgari.com and sign up to be notified when the watch is available.

Photo via Rukes.com