Second Sky is quickly approaching, and Porter Robinson is still announcing more new incredible news regarding his bespoke festival. Revealed today, Porter will perform as his new live-only alias, Air to Earth, “focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco.”

Check out the preview below.

ANNOUNCING: my new live-only dj sideproject called Air to Earth. it's focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco. i'll be opening both days of Second Sky with this project! pic.twitter.com/skpqO70U55 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) September 8, 2021

He goes on to explain why he personally performs the opening set at Second Sky, and the idea behind Air to Earth encompassing the reasoning behind all of it.

i realized i loved DJing in this style so much that i'd want to do it again and again. that's why i wanted to give the project its own name and identity. Air to Earth will be opening at Second Sky, both days! tickets: https://t.co/ARtszLqXzfhttps://t.co/ARtszLqXzf — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) September 8, 2021

Second Sky goes down at Oakland Arena Grounds, September 18 & 19.