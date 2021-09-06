Last week, we reported that Martin Garrix had played out two new unreleased songs at his first festival back, Electric Love in Austria. This past Saturday, Julian Jordan headlined Avalon in Los Angeles, where he played out the “finished” version of his collaboration with Martin and Tinie Tempah.

Compared to literally any of his songs over the past couple of years — “Drown,” “Higher Ground,” “Fire,” “Pressure,” etc. — this is certainly one of the hardest songs that Garrix has produced. And we’re 100% here for it.

So far it’s still untitled, at least publicly, but we’re extremely excited for this one to drop. Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com