Riot Games, creators of League of Legends and Valorant, have always been at the forefront of blending music with gaming. Teaming up over the years with dozens of artists and collaborators, Riot has not only injected their games with colorful and impactful music to elevate the gaming experience, they’ve also brought the music outside their games for real-life performances, activations, and innovation.

Now, they’re continuing their call to action with a new, first-time collaboration in Valorant with Zedd, creating skins with their own unique sound design composed by the producer himself.

Polygon reports, “The bundle, which includes all the skins, two gun buddies, a player card, and a spray, will cost a whopping 10,700 Valorant Points. For some perspective there, 11,000 Valorant Points costs $99.99.”

Check out what Zedd and others have to say about the new skins and sounds below, and scroll further to watch the ZEDD x VALORANT keynote.

It has been a DREAM COME TRUE to work with @playvalorant on my SPECTRUM skin line and do all the sound design + much more around it. Here's a sneak peek!! Full trailer is live now!! Link: https://t.co/g1GB6fzWOG pic.twitter.com/xztxPVctl3 — Zedd (@Zedd) September 7, 2021