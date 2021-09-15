Imagine Music Festival has been forced to cancel due to severe weather.

This year’s installment themed Aquatic Fairytale Adventure was set to take place this weekend, over September 17 – 19, in Chattahoochee Hills in Atlanta, Georgia. Just two days out from the event, organizers have made the necessary decision to cancel for everyone’s safety.

The Imagine team shares via tweet below:

We are devastated to share this news, however, mother nature leaves us no option with the remains of Hurricane Nicholas causing severe weather throughout the region.

As of now, the forecast for Chattahoochee Hills calls for consistent rain through the weekend, as well as scattered thunderstorms. The situation is elaborated on as part of Imagine’s official statement…

The weather forecast continues to become more ominous with varying percentages of rain, strong winds, the potential for lightning and very severe weather. Our public safety team, nationally acclaimed meteorologists, local authorities, and our team of experienced directors have determined severe weather for Chattahoochee Hills is imminent and will cause extremely hazardous conditions that are unsafe for guests and staff.

Ticketholders can either automatically transfer tickets to 2022, or will have the option to request a refund.

Stay tuned for more info. Read the full statement here.

Imagine Music Festival 2021 is cancelled due to severe weather. We are devastated to share this news, however, mother nature leaves us no option with the remains of Hurricane Nicholas causing severe weather throughout the region.https://t.co/p0sqmujCod pic.twitter.com/jykkihM4ij — IMAGINEFESTIVAL.com (@imaginemusicfes) September 15, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com