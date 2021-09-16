Since exploding into mainstream popularity with their trap anthem “Dum Dee Dum” in 2013, Keys N Krates have gone through many stylistic changes. Though they releases tons of music in the years following, it wasn’t until their debut album Cura in 2018 that fans internalized that the KNK they once knew wasn’t the same one that was making music now. And, like Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Zedd, Porter Robinson, and others who went on to transition away from their original sound, that’s completely okay. And, often times, it results in truer music.

Today, the trio announced the release date for its new album Original Classic, available everywhere on November 12th. With the announcement, Keys N Krates also shares the new single and album title track “Original Classic (feat. Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl).” The song is an impending party anthem lead by an entrancing, drum-driven beat and features verses from the legendary Juicy J, London heavyweight rapper Chip, and UK singer Marbl. “Original Classic” follows two other songs recently released from Keys N Krates, “Brazillian Love Song” and the Bibi Bourelly collaboration “Take It Off.”

Speaking on the latest single, the band stated: “We love taking unlikely people, and putting them on unlikely beats while making the whole thing feel very organically like its own vibe. Jazzy voiced wavy chords, 808s, eerie strings, Afro-Brazillian rhythms; with Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl going crazy but sitting in a hypnotic pocket that feels driving and timeless.”

The band’s last album, A Beat Tape For Your Friends, came out back in 2019. Check out “Original Classic” below!

“Original Classic” arrives on the heels of the Original Classic Tour announcement. The 18-day headlining tour, which will feature DJ sets from the group, kicks off on November 17th in Washington D.C. and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, NYC and more. Tickets on sale here.

North American Tour dates:

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Flash

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ District

11/20 – Tampa Bay, FL @ Ritz

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

12/2 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/3 – Columbus, OH @ Dahlia Nightclub

12/4 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

12/9 – Houston, TX @ Stereo Live

12/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ Stereo Live

1/8 – Denver, CO @ Temple

1/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Aura

1/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Loft

1/22 – Chicago, IL @ Sound Bar

1/28 – Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub

1/29 – Portland, OR @ 45 East

2/5 – Tempe, AZ @ Sun Bar

2/12 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere

Photo via Sammy Rawal