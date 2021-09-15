Music entertainment company, MDLBEAST, has confirmed the biggest acts in dance music will once again take to the stage at its flagship event SOUNDSTORM, the region’s biggest and loudest music festival, with the first official line-up being revealed for the 2021 edition.

Hosted in Riyadh between December 16-19, SOUNDSTORM will feature a world-leading international music line-up with more than 150 global superstar headliners and international dance acts performing alongside local and regional talent.

Electrifying over 500,000 attendees at what is one of the region’s most unique entertainment experiences will be international artists Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiësto, and Steve Aoki, in addition to Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth as well as homegrown regional artists including Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+ with many more announced in the countdown to the festival.

Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking, said: “We’re happy with the first announcement of the SOUNDSTORM ‘21 line up. We will soon announce a second phase which includes a wide variety of musical genres that will take attendees on a journey they won’t forget. We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive 4-day experience.”

International talent:

Adam Beyer | Adriatique | Afrojack | Alesso | Amelie Lens | Armin van Buuren | Axwell

Benny Benassi | Bob Moses (club set) | Butch | Camelphat | Carl Cox | The Chainsmokers

Charlotte de Witte | Chemical Surf | Cirez-D | David Guetta | Deadmau5

DJ Snake | Dubfire | Eagles & Butterflies | EDX | Eli & Fur | Eric Prydz | Hot Since 82

Jamie Jones | Jeff Mills | Jungle | La Fleur | Lee Burridge | Loco Dice | Lost Frequencies

Maceo Plex | Major Lazer Soundsystem | Malaa | Martin Garrix | Morten | N0sefin

Nicole Moudaber | Nina Kraviz | Nora En Pure | Paul Kalkbrenner | Purple Disco Machine

R3hab | Rebecca & Fiona | Salvatore Ganacci | Solardo | Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Sven Väth | Steve Aoki | Tale of Us | Tiësto | Vintage Culture

SOUNDSTORM offers its attendees 1-day passes as well as 4-day passes with four tiers to choose from: Storm Chaser; Storm Blazer; VIB and VIB-BOX. Each tier offers something different. The most basic festival access with a shuttle service from select locations in Riyadh is at SAR 135 per day (approximately $35 USD), while exclusive VIP experience (VIB – our very important beasts), day tickets are available for SAR 2,999 (approximately $800 USD). First Release tickets have now sold out.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO, highlighted the company’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of the attendees and delivering a festival like no other, “Our vision is to deliver a unique and positive experience for hundreds of thousands of people as they enjoy some of the world’s biggest stars performing in front of a passionate Saudi audience. We are undertaking comprehensive measures around COVID to ensure our guests have the best and safest possible experience, all in partnership with local entertainment and health regulators. Furthermore, we have developed and released a code of conduct which ticket-buyers sign and are expected to abide by in order to ensure a safe space for everyone. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Tickets are now available to purchase online through mdlbeast.com and in-store at Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia with Second Release tickets exceeding all expectations.