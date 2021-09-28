Back in 2019, Fortnite made history with its in-game performance from Marshmello, with over 10 million concurrent players during the musical event. Over the following year and change, the game would see a variety of artists from Major Lazer and Travis Scott grace the fictional island for one-off events, but now it’s changing into a series they’re calling Soundwave.

Every show takes place in its own interactive experience in-game. The first artist in the line-up? You may have heard him on the radio in Fortnite recently: Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki on October 1.

Over the coming months, Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and record breaking French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura will have their own shows to experience in Fortnite. Keep an eye out for details as the soundwave goes on.

Along with his hits, Hamaki’s show will feature the first performance of his new song “Leilt Elomr”! In short, artists are now premiering new music in Fortnite, which is just sort of insane to think about.

To jump in, players can enter the “HAMAKI’S MUSICAL SHOW” playlist (made by community creators Team Alliance and TheBoyDilly) starting Friday, October 1 at 2 PM ET. The show will repeat non-stop for 48 hours (until Sunday, October 3 at 2 PM ET), so no need to worry if you can’t jump in right away. Players who attend the show will receive the Soundwave Series – Hamaki Spray as a memento!

The future of musical integration in video games, and how music is presented in them, is likely to change forever following this groundbreaking move from Epic Games and Fortnite. Check out the Leilt Elomr emote below.