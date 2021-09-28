Warner Music Group (WMG) and Twitch have announced a new partnership that allows for premium, music-centric programming.

This marks Twitch’s first partnership with a major record company, bringing new ways to interact with music-related content on the service through various recording artist channels.

Throughout the lockdown, DJs and artists took to Twitch as a means to keep up appearances and continue playing live for their audiences. The platform shifted from a largely gaming atmosphere to welcoming more types of creators.

Tracy Chan, VP, Head of Music says, “Twitch has always been – and will continue to be – creator first. For fans, artists and all creators, this is a great step forward.”

Warner Records superstars Bella Poarch and Saweetie are among the first to offer a steady stream of exclusive content and behind-the-scenes material, as well as Atlantic Records’ viral breakout singer/producer Sueco.

More on the new WMG x Twitch partnership and programming here.

H/T: engadget