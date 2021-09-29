It’s that time of year again…. the next installment in RL Grime’s annual Halloween mix series is fast-approaching, but this year we’re getting something special. For the first time ever, RL Grime will be performing the new yearly mix live.

The special event is going down at the Palladium in Los Angeles on October 28 with support from Juelz & Jawns as well as a special as-yet-unnamed special guest.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER HALLOWEEN X LIVE AT THE PALLADIUM TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/WBcVOK3jpC — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) September 28, 2021

Photo via OHDAGYO.com