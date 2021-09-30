The fourth album from REZZ is on the near horizon — and her next single, “Let Me In” with fknsyd drops tomorrow.

“Let Me In” sounds like an eerie lullaby led by lush vocals from fknsyd, soon infiltrated by a hypnotic groove with clean synth work signature of REZZ. The song follows up “Chemical Bond,” with Deathpact, positioned as the upcoming album’s leading single.

It’s an exciting time for REZZ and her fanbase, with Spiral due out soon, a new single and music video, and tickets for the 2022 Spiral Tour on sale this Friday.

REZZ shares:

I’m so excited to announce the Spiral tour as it will feature the biggest production I’ve ever had by far. “Let me in” with fknsyd is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever worked on, her voice & song writing is so incredible I can’t wait for you to hear.

Listen to the preview below and check back tomorrow to hear in full!

REZZ x fknsyd – Let Me In

Pre-save here!

Photo via Rukes.com