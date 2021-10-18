After a year long hiatus, the gates of Decadence will reopen this December 30th and 31st to ring in the New Year once more with zoens of incredible artists joining from across the country at the Colorado Convention Center. Featuring larger than life production across multiple stages, a wide variety of genres and styles and more, we can’t wait to return to ring in another new year.

This year’s lineup looks like a “Who can we get? Yes.” scenario in the best way. As a music market, Denver is quite selective with their performers but with the wide range of artists booked to perform over two days, there shouldn’t be any reason you can’t see exactly who you want.

Between the likes of Adventure Club b2b Bear Grillz, Marauda, and Eptic, The Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, and Zedd, Zhu, Louis The Child, and Alesso, and more, there’s plenty of options when you think of who to see. The only risk, as always, is waiting to see the set times and possible conflicts.

But, surely, fans will cross that bridge when it comes time. For now, tickets are now available at DecadenceNYE.com!

Photo via Rukes.com