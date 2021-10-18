It’s been confirmed for a little over a month now that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have a collaboration on the way (though we should’ve known when the trio signed with Abel’s management earlier this year), but now we have what’s potentially our first snippet of the project.

There shouldn’t be much sense of surprise that it’s coming out with a significant pop tone, given the direction SHM are going in with their first two new singles and The Weeknd himself, but it should still be enough to make fans happy.

Check out the preview below — maybe it will come out on Swedish House Mafia’s album due out later this year?

Photo via Rukes.com