Sullivan King, real name Keaton Prescott, and Madeleine Prescott married in February of 2017. The two have become quite the power couple, and could regularly been seen together on tour and at festivals like Lost Lands. Now, the two have announced they are expecting their first child next April.

“I really don’t even know how to explain the magnitude of happiness and joy we feel right now…,” Sullivan King writes. “My wife madeleine and I are so incredibly excited to welcome our first baby into this world next April!!”

You can see the announcement below, go and give the happy couple a hearty congratulations!