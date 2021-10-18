Brownies & Lemonade have been throwing shows for years, many of them iconic performances with some of the biggest and most influential artists in dance music. And many of those shows have been debut headline performances as well, giving a platform to rising talent that have gone on to do incredible things in the space. This past Saturday was one of those shows: ISOxo.

I could honestly go on and on about the energy in that room and the fact of how there wasn’t a single moment of dead space in that set, bringing out Flosstradamus, knock2, RL Grime, and FrostTop for their set, but that’s an event review for another day. During the banner of a set, ISOxo also got on the mic and announced he was about to play an unreleased collaboration with none other than G Jones.

Having already sufficiently blown minds for about ten minutes, ISOxo immediately cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with when he dropped this absolute banger. Back in 2019, we included him in our Artists To Watch in 2020 list — unfortunately, we all know how last year turned out. Still, there’s so much more to come and he’s having no issue making up for lost time.

Check out the video below!

oh shit, secret's out! i made a banger with @ISOxo_ , here he is leveling LA with it last night 😤 https://t.co/BeyWEy7Oo8 — G JONES (@gjonesbass) October 17, 2021

Photo via @wessoledad