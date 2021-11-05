Wobbleland in Northern California has been the reigning king of bass festivals on the west coast for nearly a decade, and it seems like they’ve taken their break in 2021 in stride with a stellar return for next January.

The official lineup just dropped and it’s a who’s who of everyone you could possibly want. From JOYRYDE b2b Ghastly as GHOST RYDR, Kayzo, NGHTMRE, and Slushii on the headline row to 12th Planet, Gammer, Wavedash, Riot Ten b2b Spag Heddy on the main stage, then Champage Drip, Lil Texas, Kumarion, Tsuruda, Volt, and more on the Toxic Stage, you get a little bit of everything.

Then, the cherry on top of it all, the first-ever Getter b2b Eptic set which is sure to be absolutely unforgettable.

Check out the full lineup below and head to the link in the tweet for tickets!