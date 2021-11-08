When Martin Garrix and U2 teamed up for “We Are The People” for the EURO 2020 earlier this year, the experience must have been a good one because the Irish rock band called upon the Dutch producer once again to co-produce, mix, and master their new single “Your Song Saved My Life” from the movie Sing 2.

Super stoked to share that I co-produced, mixed and mastered the new @u2 single ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ for the movie Sing 2. enjoy!! @singmovie pic.twitter.com/TCv7XrGxBR — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) November 5, 2021

The song sounds impeccably crisp and clear, owing to Garrix’s near-decade producing his own hit music. Listen below!