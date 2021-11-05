Timmy Trumpet loves his collaborations, working with everyone from Armin van Buuren to Flo Rida to Vengaboys to Vitas, but his release today is sure to entice veteran ravers as he teams up with Cascada and Harris & Ford for “Never Let Me Go.”

Hitting notes that would make Idina Menzel proud, Cascada absolutely carries this classic rave tune with fast-paced beats and a lively melody. “Never Let Me Go” is pure, ecstatic rave pop and it’s exactly what we wanted from this match up.

Check it out below.