When you think of electronic dance music, you mind likely doesn’t sway toward the Middle East or Saudi Arabia, but MDLBEAST in the region is hoping to change that. With a successful 2019 festival under their belt and another on the way next month, plus an international music conference, Saudi Arabia could become a hub of electronic music in the region.

MDLBEAST PRESENTS announced today the upcoming unprecedented residency of global DJ sensation David Guetta in Riyadh. The series of exclusive and public events will kick off next week to mark the launch of ‘MDLBEAST PRESENTS’, the company’s arm which aims to amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences.

The international DJ, who retained his #1 ranking by DJ Mag in 2021, will kick off his residency with exclusive events to be held in various locations around Riyadh on the 12th, 19th and 26th of November, with a very limited number of tickets. The French superstar DJ will then conclude his stay in the Kingdom with performances at Formula 1 and SOUNDSTORM in December.

“Building the music scene in the Kingdom is central to our plans at MDLBEAST and we aim to bring over the world’s best music icons to deliver genuine world class entertainment. With the launch of MDLBEAST PRESENTS, we are renewing our commitment to produce incredible events and truly memorable experiences for music fans in Saudi Arabia and the region,” said Talal Albahiti, COO and head of talent booking and events at MDLBEAST.

“David Guetta is just as popular in Saudi Arabia as he is anywhere else in the world, as he’s such a global sensation! His events in Riyadh will be much anticipated by electronic dance music enthusiasts and all music lovers,” he added.

SOUNDSTORM December 16-19.

Photo via MNO Photo for MDL Beast