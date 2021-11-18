Holy Ship! Wrecked is fast approaching, just two weeks away now! While you start thinking about what artists you’re going to make time to see, there are also plenty of activities to keep you occupied during the off hours or just when you need a break from the stages.

Over three days, you’ll be able to hang out and participate with the likes of Kaivon, Evan Giia, Phantoms & Valentino Khan, Lisbona Sisters, Marc Rebillet, Noizu & Wax Motif, and more.

If you were going to check any of these out, we picked our top 5 must-attends.

Get Wrecked Games with Phantoms & Valentino Khan (Adult Field Day Competition)

Valentino Khan & 12th Planet World Sumo Wrestling Federation

Loop Daddy Brunch Cook Off with Marc Rebillet

Desert Hearts’ Master of the Universe Pageant

Space Cowboy Showdown with Kaivon (Poolside Game)

See all activities below!

Artist Activities

Fri • 12/3 • Day 1

New Moon Ceremony

Sat • 12/4 • Day 2

Sober Shippers

GIIA MOVE

Space Cowboy Showdown with Kaivon

Recycled Craft Activity with Positive Legacy

Get Wrecked Games with Phantoms & Valentino Khan

Desert Hearts’ Master of the Universe Pageant

Sun • 12/5 • Day 3

Sober Shippers

Yoga

Thee Mike B-I-N-G-O

Loop Daddy Brunch Cook Off with Marc Rebillet

Tropical Mixology Contest with Noizu & Wax Motif

DJ Lessons with A-Trak

Mon • 12/6 • Day 4

Sober Shippers

Valentino Khan & 12th Planet World Sumo Wrestling Federation

Lisbona Sisters’ Spa Retreat

OG Party

