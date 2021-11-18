Holy Ship! Wrecked is fast approaching, just two weeks away now! While you start thinking about what artists you’re going to make time to see, there are also plenty of activities to keep you occupied during the off hours or just when you need a break from the stages.
Over three days, you’ll be able to hang out and participate with the likes of Kaivon, Evan Giia, Phantoms & Valentino Khan, Lisbona Sisters, Marc Rebillet, Noizu & Wax Motif, and more.
If you were going to check any of these out, we picked our top 5 must-attends.
- Get Wrecked Games with Phantoms & Valentino Khan (Adult Field Day Competition)
- Valentino Khan & 12th Planet World Sumo Wrestling Federation
- Loop Daddy Brunch Cook Off with Marc Rebillet
- Desert Hearts’ Master of the Universe Pageant
- Space Cowboy Showdown with Kaivon (Poolside Game)
See all activities below!
Artist Activities
Fri • 12/3 • Day 1
New Moon Ceremony
Sat • 12/4 • Day 2
Sober Shippers
GIIA MOVE
Space Cowboy Showdown with Kaivon
Recycled Craft Activity with Positive Legacy
Get Wrecked Games with Phantoms & Valentino Khan
Desert Hearts’ Master of the Universe Pageant
Sun • 12/5 • Day 3
Sober Shippers
Yoga
Thee Mike B-I-N-G-O
Loop Daddy Brunch Cook Off with Marc Rebillet
Tropical Mixology Contest with Noizu & Wax Motif
DJ Lessons with A-Trak
Mon • 12/6 • Day 4
Sober Shippers
Valentino Khan & 12th Planet World Sumo Wrestling Federation
Lisbona Sisters’ Spa Retreat
OG Party
Photo via www.OHDAGYO.com