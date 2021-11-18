As long as there have been festivals, there have been fan cams of sets uploaded to sites like HulkShare, Zippy, YouTube, or Mixcloud — without any royalties going back to the artists. Unless there is a decent content ID system in place, like in the case of YouTube, it’s ultimately up to the discretion of the artists and their teams whether or not to take these down. But wouldn’t it be nice if artists didn’t have to worry about it at all.

Thankfully, we live in a new technological era and the processes behind the scenes are changing. Last month, EDC Las Vegas was held for the first, and likely last, time in October due to COVID-19. Plenty of sets were recorded by fans and you can find them if you look, but you can help your favorite artists directly by simply streaming the sets officially uploaded to Apple Music.

Sixty full sets from EDC Las Vegas are now available on the streaming platform, including NGHTMRE, Tchami, Ferry Corsten, Moore Kismet, J. Worra, Kayzo b2b Knife Party, Slander, Gryffin, Pendulum Trinity, Kygo, Purple Disco Machine, Afrojack b2b R3hab, Kaskade, and more

Check them all out here.