NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead have just unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration “Shady Intentions.” Featuring vocals by the talented Tori Levett, two of the biggest names in electronic music collide once again.

Although it’s been more than five years since NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead last teamed up on a single, “Frontlines” with GG Magree off their debut album Northern Lights, “Shady Intentions” masterfully highlights each artist’s abilities resulting in a standout track. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the official release of their latest song for most of the year as news of the collaboration made the rounds on social media. Now, the wait for “Shady Intentions” is finally over.

The three-minute track opens with Tori Levett’s tranquil vocals over peppy synth work that seamlessly transitions to a heart-pounding rise of powerful bass. NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead pull listeners back and forth from interludes of dreamy melodies to bass-driven breakdowns that build up to a satisfying drop that envelops listeners in an energetic blend of snappy sound design and thundering drums. “Shady Intentions” is sure to be the epic collaboration fans have been waiting for all year long.

