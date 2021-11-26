There’s a reason Holy Ship! is regarded so highly among those who have attended, whether on the original ship or on the newly minted Wrecked! varietal in Mexico. Everyone booked for the event is already at least someone close — of course some more than others — but it always gives way to some of the most surprising and one-of-a-kind circumstances across the festival circuit.

One of the producer/DJs who regularly shows up and creates a wonderful sort of chaos is Valentino Khan. We reached out to Holy Ship! to have Valentino provide us with some of his favorite photos from across the years, as well as his thoughts on each occasion.

Below, you’ll see impromptu b2bs with Phantoms & GG Magree, or Diplo, as well as his WWF event, and just some general rambunction. Check it out below and visit holyship.com for more info about festivities next week!

The back 2 back sets are always very impromptu at Ship. Here I am playing with a country western DJ who says his name is “Diplo.”

Best part about the few days is hanging with buds you don’t get to see too often. I think we all ended up getting dinner after this pic.

Last year they had these coconuts filled with rare Dominican liquor and I couldn’t stop drinking them. They always seemed to spur conversation.

I always try to play a ton of house music during my sets at Ship. Never fails to set the mood right.

It’s become a tradition for me to referee World Sumo Wrestling Federation. Basically a tournament of people in inflated suits trying to destroy each other.

When you play Holy Ship, half the fun is hopping around and checking out all your friends’ sets.

Sometimes you link up with your homies and your bottles collide to create an incredible mix.

And sometimes you stumble into something random. I was walking the beach and pulled up on Phantoms hosting a cocktail contest & got in on the action.

Photo via Rukes.com