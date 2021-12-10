It has been revealed that CharlestheFirst, real name Charles Elias Ingalls, a quickly rising and prominent bass producer in the underground, passed away this morning.

Charles could often be found along with contemporaries like Chee, Of The Trees, and Tsuruda. He had built a strong and loyal following of fans and was slated for an even bigger 2022 with projects on the way.

He was 25.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time. We ask that you please respect their privacy.