On April 6, 2022 the Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) will be ceremoniously opened in Frankfurt. Located directly in the heart of the main city at the Hauptwache, the museum will present the exhibition “Sven Väth – It’s simple to tell what saved us from hell”; a collaboration between close friends Sven Väth and Tobias Rehberger.

MOMEM director Alex Azary says “There is no better opening exhibition for MOMEM, because Sven Väth and Tobias Rehberger have each, in their own way, taken electronic music culture from Frankfurt to the world.”

Together, DJ and electronic art producer Väth and visual artist Rehberger are now curating MOMEM’s opening exhibition, in which they will jointly explore Sven Väth’s private archive. The records, photographs, flyers, films, sounds, and Väth’s private art collection form the centre and starting point of this journey into the shared past of electronic music culture since the late 1980s.

A very personal view of this most important piece of cultural history emerges, in which electronic music culture formed socially in a few European cities such as Berlin, London, Manchester and, of course, Frankfurt am Main, and from there began its triumphal march around the world. “We are very much looking forward to working together on this exhibition and are ourselves excited to see where this joint journey will take us”, Sven Väth and Tobias Rehberger show themselves joyfully motivated.

The opening of the MOMEM, which is dedicated to the documentation, processing and switching of this cultural history of electronic music, will be celebrated naturally with a large public party with Sven Väth on April 8, 2022.

