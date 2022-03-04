Just a little less than a month ago, Rezz and Subtronics teased doing a collaboration together. Today, fans can have the pleasure of streaming “Puzzle Box” from their homes, cars, or wherever any time they want.

The collaboration is a brilliant combination of both artists’ unique styles, with both of them just recently releasing albums — for Rezz, her third; for Subtronics, his first.

Proceeds from sales of a limited edition T-Shirt featuring the track artwork will be donated to Voices Of Children Ukraine who is providing assistance to affected children and families from all over Ukraine, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process.

https://voices.org.ua/

Listen below!