It’s only been five months since Marshmello’s last single, “Preached” with Lil Dusty G, but for some reason it feels like much longer. Maybe it’s because we were so used to the rapid pace of releases from the masked artist; but either way, “Before U” is out today.

Not only does the new single mark the first song from his upcoming Joytime IV album, it will also be a new lobby track on Fortnite after over 100k fans voted for the next Marshmello Lobby Track on vote.marshmellomusic.com. (You can still hear a clip of the other contender, “ReMiNiSce,” on the site at time of publishing.)

Both tracks are a throwback to Marshmello’s older style of production from the very first Joytime album six years ago, before all the massive pop collaborations and huge producer team ups. “Before U” is bright and catchy, but very simple.

Check it out below.

Photo via Ryan Hadji