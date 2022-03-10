Alison Wonderland today announces the release of her 3rd studio album, Loner, set for release on May 6 and available to pre-order now. The pioneering electronic artist and producer also shares her new single from “New Day” from the forthcoming album.

After coming through a period of darkness, “New Day” is the sound of Alison falling in love with life and the potential each day holds. The song, which she wrote and produced, seamlessly melds acoustic and ambient elements to create a cinematic soundscape that sets the stage for an illuminating journey.

Imbued with an old West vibe, the official video for “New Day” finds Alison on horseback, riding through a barren wilderness. The blindfold covering her eyes would seem to put her at a disadvantage as she encounters formidable adversaries – but when she lifts it, she unleashes a powerful energy. The video was directed by Pete Dons (Halsey, Rüfüs Du Sol, Olivia Rodrigo) and produced by Satien Mehta.

Fans who pre-order the Loner digital album will instantly receive “New Day,” “Fear of Dying,” “FUCK U LOVE U” and Alison’s 2020 hit “Bad Things,” which has amassed over 18.6 million combined global streams.Loner is also available for pre-order in CD and LP formats – with a choice of purple, orange and ultra-clear vinyl. See below for track listing.

‘LONER’ TRACKLISTING

Forever

Safe Life

FUCK U LOVE U

New Day

I’m Doing Great Now Thanks (Interlude)

Something Real

Eyes Closed

Bad Things

Thirst

Cocaine

Fear of Dying

Loner

Photo Credit ‘Simply G’