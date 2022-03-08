Starting late last year, Alison Wonderland began dropping her first new singles since 2020, signaling the imminent arrival of her third studio album. Beginning with “Fuck U Love U” and then “Fear Of Dying,” we now know they are the first singles from her next album: LONER.

Alison dropped her first album in 2015, Run, followed up three years later by Awake.

Via regular updates during the pandemic, we knew Alison Wonderland was working on plenty of music and now it’s only a matter of time before we get everything.

Stay tuned for more updates on her upcoming project.

My 3rd album “LONER” is coming soon. This is the cover. I have never been more proud. pic.twitter.com/fOOHo9M9bS — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 7, 2022

Photo via Rukes.com