Miami Music Week, one of the world’s most recognized electronic music events is quickly coming up and the Brazilian super duo Cat Dealers are bringing their debut Cat House Sessions show to Miami. Not only are the Cat Dealers performing their debut Cat House Sessions show but the event will also be occurring during Miami Music Week on March 23rd at La Otra Wynwood.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe descend on Miami during the last week of March as the city transforms itself into a dance music paradise.

See what the Cat Dealers had to say in preparation for the event “We’ve been over the moon about our US Tour this year, which will be our biggest one so far. It’s always special to do shows in one of our favorite countries and we have been able to play in many different cities and each has its own crowd, so it’s fantastic to see the different reactions and get to meet the fans. It’s inspiring us a lot! One thing that we’re really excited about, is bringing for the first time ever, a version of our label party Cat House, which will be called Cat House Sessions and we couldn’t have picked a better place! We love the Miami crowd and to host a party during Miami Music Week is absolutely insane. Can’t wait!”

Tickets to See the Cat Dealers can be purchased here.